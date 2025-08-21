Cricket: Indian squad for T20 Asia Cup announced; Shubham Gill Vice-Captain

India Test captain Shubman Gill has made his return to the T20 International format and has been appointed vice-captain for the upcoming Asia Cup in the UAE. Suryakumar Yadav will continue to lead the Indian T20 team. The other notable inclusions in the squad were pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who both return to the T20 side after last year’s T20 World Cup title in Barbados. Announcing it in a press conference, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal are the standbys for India’s Asia Cup squad. Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh have retained their place in the squad that featured in the five-match T20 series against England earlier this year. The eight-team Asia Cup T20 tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28. Defending champions India are placed in Group ‘A’ alongside Pakistan, Oman and the UAE. The Men in Blue will start their campaign against the UAE on September 10 before the blockbuster clash against archrivals Pakistan on September 14.

