HM Amit Shah rules out talks with Maoists holding weapons

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ruled out talks with the Maoists holding weapons. Addressing a Kisan Sammelan at Nizamabad in Telangana, he said that there cannot be any talks with those who killed tribals, policemen and security personnel. Home Minister asked the left-wing extremists to give up arms and join the national mainstream. Mr Shah reiterated the Centre’s resolve to make India free of Maoists by March 31, 2026. He expressed apprehension that the Congress party might provide shelter in Telangana to Maoists who have escaped from all over the country. Mr Shah asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy not to allow Telangana to become the den of Maoists.

