BJP hits out at Tejashwi Yadav for ‘Dustbin’ remark on Waqf Law

Jun 30, 2025

AMN

The BJP today hit out at RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for his controversial remarks on the Waqf Amendment Act. Briefing media in New Delhi today, party spokesperson Dr Sudhanshu Trivedi said, It clearly shows the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly neither respects Parliament, nor the judiciary.

He said, it is deeply unfortunate that just yesterday in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav stood in a public rally and said that the Parliament’s passed law will be thrown into the dustbin. Referrring to imposition of Emergency, Mr Trivedi said, it is evident that INDI Alliance even after 50 years, has not been able to come out of that old of throwing the Constitution into the dustbin.

He said, parties like RJD, Samajwadi Party who are wearing the garb of socialism, are not standing up for the rights of the poor and oppressed Muslims. The BJP leader claimed that Tejashwi’s remark was made in the pursuit of the vote bank.

