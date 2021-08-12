Himachal Pradesh: 15 killed in Kinnaur landslide 15

Govt announces financial relief for victims

AMN / SHIMLA

The death toll in yesterday’s landslide incident in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district has gone up to 15, today. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today visited Nigulsari in Kinnaur district to oversee the relief and rescue work of people trapped in the landslide which occurred yesterday afternoon. AIR correspondent reports that a Joint Search and rescue operation by NDRF,ITBP,CISF and police was carried out in full swing today to trace several other missing people. Five more bodies have been pulled out taking the death count to 15. 13 people have also been injured in this incident and are being treated in Bhawanagr community Health centre. Meanwhile the rescue operation has been suspended at the incident site till morning due to falling of shooting stones from the mountain.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur also visited the incident site today and took stock of the relief and rescue work. He said that the rescue operation will be carried out till the 16 other missing people are traced. He added the State Government would provide an ex gratia amount of 5 lakh to the kin of each deceased person and Rs 50 thousand to those who are injured in this tragic incident. Jai Ram Thakur said free treatment would also be provided to the injured by the State Government.