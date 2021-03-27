Tours to Argentina, Germany helped players to be prepared for Olympics; Women’s Hockey Vice Skipper Savita
High turn out in 1st phase of Elections in Assam, West Bengal

Polling for the First Phase of Assembly Elections went off smoothly in Assam and West Bengal. The average voter turnout was registered at 72.30 per cent in Assam while it was 79.79 per cent in West Bengal till 6.50 P.M.

There is no report of any untoward incident so far in both the states.

Chief Electoral officer of Assam Nitin Khare told reporters that the polling in the state is by and large peaceful.

Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) was used along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) at every Polling Station, with a view to enhance the transparency and credibility of the election process.

Barring a few stray incidents, polling was by and large peaceful in all 30 constituencies spread over 5 districts- Purulia, Bankura, Jhargram, East and West Medinipur.

While polling was over for Purulia and Jhargram today, the remaining seats of the three districts will be held in the second phase.

Elaborate security arrangements had been made to ensure free, fair and peaceful polling and to keep the entire polling process free from violence.

A total of 730 companies of central forces had been deployed in this phase.

Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal Ariz Aftab has said that 10 persons had been arrested in three separate incidents today.

