इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2019 05:42:56      انڈین آواز
High security for New Year celebrations in Delhi

File photo

WEB DESK

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in view of New Year celebrations. Police presence will be strengthened in the vicinity of markets, malls, restaurants, pubs and bars. All PCR vans, Raftaar Motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be dynamically deployed at vulnerable points.

Integrated checking will be carried out by local police, PCR and Traffic Police to check drunken driving and boisterous revelry and hooliganism on roads. Women police personnel will be especially deployed in New Delhi District to strengthen women’s safety measures.

Police has made elaborate arrangements throughout the city for the smooth flow and regulation of traffic on the eve of New Year. Restrictions shall be imposed from 8 P.M. onwards this evening in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year Celebrations. Strict action shall be taken against drunken driving, stunt biking, over-speeding, reckless driving, zig-zag and dangerous driving.

MEANWHILE all markets, malls, hotels and restaurants in the national capital have been festively decorated to welcome the New Year. People are thronging to these areas for shopping and sightseeing. Venues like India Gate and Delhi Zoo see a large amount of footfall during the New Year.

