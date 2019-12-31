FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     31 Dec 2019 01:09:59      انڈین آواز
Ad

Delhi braves coldest day of century

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

New Delhi recorded the coldest day on Monday with regards to maximum day temperatures in 119 years. A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi, affecting train and flight operations. Visibility levels affected flights at Delhi airport, where nearly 300 flights were diverted and around 40 were cancelled.

Cold wave continues in North India Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh shiver under cold wave.

In Uttar Pradesh, the grip of a severe cold wave, coupled with fog, engulfed almost the entire state. The Delhi-N.C.R including NOIDA, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, was badly affected by the cold wave.

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy snowfall is the order of the day. In the Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the National Highway, snow-cutters were put to work to clear blocked roads. In Srinagar, heavy snowfall caused temperatures to plunge to as low as minus-6.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. Water-supply lines froze as did the Dal lake.

The other states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh also shiver under the cold wave.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

8-member Indian men’s boxing squad for Olympic Qualifiers

HSB/ New Delhi Asian Games gold medalist Amit Panghal (52kg) Former World Championships bronze medallist Vika ...

Yearender: Women’s Team played aggressive hockey to achieve its aim of qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

Harpal Singh Bedi The Indian Women's Team opened the year 2019 with a aim to qualify for the Tokyo Olympi ...

IOA not to Boycott Commonwealth Games,will make bid to host it either in 2026 or 30

Harpal Singh Bedi Closing the year on a conciliatory note, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Monday c ...

ART & CULTURE

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Sahitya Akademi announces annual Award

AMN Sahitya Akademi today announced its annual Award- 2019 in 23 languages. In Hindi, Nand Kishore has b ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Vice President presents 66th National Film Awards

Gujarati movie Hellaro gets best feature film award SUDHIR KUMAR / NEW DELHI Vice President M Venkai ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!