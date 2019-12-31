Delhi braves coldest day of century

WEB DESK

New Delhi recorded the coldest day on Monday with regards to maximum day temperatures in 119 years. A thick blanket of fog engulfed Delhi, affecting train and flight operations. Visibility levels affected flights at Delhi airport, where nearly 300 flights were diverted and around 40 were cancelled.

Cold wave continues in North India Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh shiver under cold wave.

In Uttar Pradesh, the grip of a severe cold wave, coupled with fog, engulfed almost the entire state. The Delhi-N.C.R including NOIDA, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad, was badly affected by the cold wave.

In Jammu and Kashmir, heavy snowfall is the order of the day. In the Banihal-Srinagar-Baramulla section of the National Highway, snow-cutters were put to work to clear blocked roads. In Srinagar, heavy snowfall caused temperatures to plunge to as low as minus-6.5 degrees Celsius on Monday. Water-supply lines froze as did the Dal lake.

The other states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh also shiver under the cold wave.