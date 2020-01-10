FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     10 Jan 2020 07:12:41      انڈین آواز
Ad

HERO Motosports Team Rally Consolidates Its Position In Stage Five

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Ha’il, Saudi Arabia

Hero MotoSports Team Rally consolidated their good showing from the previous stage today. The stage 5 of the rally tested the competitors with a 353 km special stage running from Al Ula to Ha’il.

In the sandy surroundings of the day, humongous rocks served as landmarks to avoid costly navigation mistakes. Less technical than the previous ones, but just as impressive with the dunes, and gigantic sandy hills offering a mix of sand and soil to the competitors.

Paulo Goncalves, continued to press forward today as well and delivered a back to back Top 10 finish for the team at the 10th place. Sebastian Buhler maintained his good form and brought the stage home in the 21st place.

tosh too had a good stage today, finding his rhythm to finish the stage in the 37th place while Joaquim Rodrigues suffered a minor crash, but managed to close the stage in 25th position.

After today’s steady performance, Paulo Goncalves climbed up several positions for the second day in a row to finish on 59th place in the overall rankings. Buhler maintained his Top 20 position to reach 19th place and Santosh climbed up a few more ranks today to break into the top 40 at 39th place in the overall rankings at the end of the stage 5.

With just one more stage to go and the stage complexion changing from being more technical to wide open desert, tomorrow’s stage is expected to see more competitors trying to push hard in tackling the longest stage of the Dakar yet, with 830 kms to be done, including the 478 km special.

CS Santosh commented “What an amazing last 2 days it has been at the Dakar. The last two stage have been tough but really incredible. In the beginning part of the stage today we had some rocks, sands and piste but the second half, for about 200 kms was just open off-piste, camel grass and undulations. I really enjoyed the riding the stage today and I am starting to feel better and more confident on the bike. Can’t wait to see what the next few days are going to bring to us.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

HERO Motosports Team Rally Consolidates Its Position In Stage Five

Ha'il, Saudi Arabia Hero MotoSports Team Rally consolidated their good showing from the previous stage toda ...

Sindhu, Saina crash out of Malaysia Masters

Olympic medal-winning Indian shuttlers P V Sindhu and Saina Nehwal crashed out of the Malaysia Masters after b ...

Golf: Yuvraj Singh, Hunar Mittal lead field after Day 2 of Faldo Series India leg

HSB / Greater Noida Overnight leaders Yuvraj Singh of Kapurthala and Chandigarh’s Hunar Mittal continued ...

ART & CULTURE

New Delhi World Book Fair-2020 begins

This Book Fair is Asia’s biggest book fair and I am hopeful that this fair would soon become the world’s b ...

Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal died in road accident

AMN / WEB DESK Renowned Hindi author Ganga Prasad Vimal was killed in a road accident in Sri Lanka. His dau ...

Ad

MARQUEE

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

Qutub Minar glitters amid LED illumination

  QUTUB MINAR Staff Reporter / New Delhi The historic Qutb Minar came alive ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak- Tax-free in Madhya Pradesh

WEB DESK Deepika Padukone's film Chhapaak (on life of an acid attack survivor) has been exempted from tax i ...

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Amitabh Bachchan receives Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Staff Writer / New Delhi President Ram Nath Kovind today gave away Dadasaheb Phalke to Veteran actor Am ...

Ad

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!