HERO Motosports Team Rally Consolidates Its Position In Stage Five

Ha’il, Saudi Arabia

Hero MotoSports Team Rally consolidated their good showing from the previous stage today. The stage 5 of the rally tested the competitors with a 353 km special stage running from Al Ula to Ha’il.

In the sandy surroundings of the day, humongous rocks served as landmarks to avoid costly navigation mistakes. Less technical than the previous ones, but just as impressive with the dunes, and gigantic sandy hills offering a mix of sand and soil to the competitors.

Paulo Goncalves, continued to press forward today as well and delivered a back to back Top 10 finish for the team at the 10th place. Sebastian Buhler maintained his good form and brought the stage home in the 21st place.

tosh too had a good stage today, finding his rhythm to finish the stage in the 37th place while Joaquim Rodrigues suffered a minor crash, but managed to close the stage in 25th position.

After today’s steady performance, Paulo Goncalves climbed up several positions for the second day in a row to finish on 59th place in the overall rankings. Buhler maintained his Top 20 position to reach 19th place and Santosh climbed up a few more ranks today to break into the top 40 at 39th place in the overall rankings at the end of the stage 5.

With just one more stage to go and the stage complexion changing from being more technical to wide open desert, tomorrow’s stage is expected to see more competitors trying to push hard in tackling the longest stage of the Dakar yet, with 830 kms to be done, including the 478 km special.

CS Santosh commented “What an amazing last 2 days it has been at the Dakar. The last two stage have been tough but really incredible. In the beginning part of the stage today we had some rocks, sands and piste but the second half, for about 200 kms was just open off-piste, camel grass and undulations. I really enjoyed the riding the stage today and I am starting to feel better and more confident on the bike. Can’t wait to see what the next few days are going to bring to us.”