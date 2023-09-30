Heavy rainfall pounds New York City 

AMN / WEB DESK

Heavy rainfall battered New York City on Friday, causing widespread disruptions as subways and airports experienced significant issues while roads turned to waterways.

A state of emergency has been declared in New York City as strong storms bring flash flooding. Many of the city’s subway systems, streets and highways have been flooded.



Governor Kathy Hochul said, this is a dangerous, life-threatening storm, adding that she was declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall throughout the region. No deaths or critical injuries have been reported.

Ruben H @korben_meteo The New York City metro area has been slammed by torrential rainfall today, leading to major flooding.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Agency, flooding caused major disruptions to New York’s subway system and the Metro North commuter rail service. Some subway lines were suspended entirely, and many stations were closed.



In Mamaroneck, a Westchester County suburb north of the city, emergency officials used inflatable rafts to rescue people trapped in buildings by floods.

