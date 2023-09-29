इंडियन आवाज़     29 Sep 2023 10:16:34      انڈین آواز

Pakistan: 55 killed, more than 50 injured in 2 suicide blasts in Balochistan & Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Geo News

AMN / WEB DESK

 At least 55 people were killed and more than 50 injured in two suicide attacks in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces of Pakistan today. In Balochistan, a powerful suicide blast ripped through a mosque in the Mastung district killing at least 52 people and injuring over 50 others who had gathered to celebrate the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. 

Hours later, another blast at a mosque in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Hangu city killed at least three people. No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks.

According to Geo news the deadly blast, the second major blast in the district in September, ripped through an area near a mosque, leaving 43 dead on the spot.

Mastung district administration said that 51 wounded people were shifted to Quetta. 

It said that Mastung’s Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Gashkori is among the deceased.

Balochistan police chief said that the cop tried to stop the suicide bomber upon suspicion when the latter blew himself up. He said that three police constables are also among the injured. 

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner Atta Ul Munim said that the explosion took place where people were gathering to mark Eid Miladun Nabi — the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The AC said that the explosion — which law enforcers believe is a suicide blast — took place near Madina Mosque. He said that the people had to participate in a procession later.

Provincial Caretaker Information Minister Jan Achakzai said those critically injured in the blast are being shifted to Quetta with emergency enforced across the city’s hospitals.

Achakzai said that if required, arrangements should be made for the immediate transfer of the seriously injured to Karachi. The hospitals in Karachi are being contacted on behalf of the health department, he added.

