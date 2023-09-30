इंडियन आवाज़     01 Oct 2023 12:26:55      انڈین آواز

US Shutdown: House Voting on Bill to Keep Government Open for 45 Days

Published On:

The House bill, which needs two-thirds of the chamber to pass, includes more domestic disaster relief aid but no money for Ukraine. Without a bill approved by the House and Senate, the government shuts down at midnight.

Voting is goin on in the House on a stopgap measure to avert a shutdown and fund the federal government for 45 days.

The bill needs two-thirds majority of the chamber to pass. The vote comes just hours before a midnight deadline to avoid a shutdown.

The last-minute GOP push to avoid the US government from lapsing in funding came together rapidly this morning, with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy emerging from meetings to announce a vote would be held on a 45-day stopgap measure.

With their own members standing in the way of a stopgap measure to keep the government open, House Republican leaders did what they have been avoiding for weeks, turning to Democrats for help passing a temporary bill.

