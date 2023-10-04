इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2023 05:19:27      انڈین آواز

Heavy rainfall in North-West and South East–Bihar

Published On:

The South West Monsoon is active over most parts of the Bihar causing heavy rainfall in North West and South East regions. Heavy rainfall has lashed Kaimur, Gaya, Aurangabad, Rohtas, East Champaran and West Champaran other neighbouring districts.

Maximum precipitation was recorded in Adhaura, Chenari and Aurangabad ranging from 80 to 62 millimeter.

In Kaimur district the seasonal rivers like Karmnasha, Durgawati and Suvara are in full spate due to continuous rainfall.

The Met office has issued Yellow warning in several parts of the state for next 48 hours. It has predicted heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in Madhubani, Supaul, Araria, Kishanganj, Purnea, West Champaran, Katihar districts.

Met department has predicted favourable conditions of rainfall in Bihar for the next three days. In view of heavy rainfall in Kishanganj, Purnea, Katihar and adjoining areas in next 48 hours an alert has been issued. The Disaster Management Department has cautioned people not to venture out during rains in view of increased thunderstorm and lightning activities.

Today maximum rainfall of 100 millimetres was recorded in Dinara in Rohtas district. Normal life has been thrown out of gear due to continuous rainfall in Kaimur, Rohtas and Aurangabad districts.

