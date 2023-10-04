इंडियन आवाज़     04 Oct 2023 02:16:20      انڈین آواز

Assam govt to begin process for Socio-Economic Assessment of five indigenous Muslims

Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

The Assam Government has given its in-principle nod to the initiation of the process for Socio-Economic Assessment of the five indigenous Muslim communities — Goria, Moria, Deshi, Syed and Jolha. This decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati. Mr. Sarma instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary measures so as to ensure the upcoming Socio-Economic Assessment. He said that on its completion, the data can be utilised by the Assam government to take steps for comprehensive socio-political, academic and economic uplift for the five indigenous Muslim communities. The State Cabinet has already approved the indigenous status for these five communities.

The Chief Minister’s Office pointed out in a statement that the Chief Minister had last year participated in an interactive session with the intellectuals and leading citizens of the indigenous Muslim communities. This was followed by formation of several sub-committees with representatives of indigenous Muslims to deliberate on various issues related to the community.

