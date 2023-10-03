इंडियन आवाज़     03 Oct 2023 03:21:44      انڈین آواز

J&K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attends Sanskriti Mahotsav & welcomes artists from Karnataka

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Sanskriti Mahotsav, featuring prominent folk dances of Karnataka, at Srinagar yesterday.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the artists from Karnataka to the Union Territory and commended the endeavour of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to promote rich diversity and uniqueness of ageless Indian culture and the cultural inter-linkages between J&K UT and Karnataka.

The Lieutenant Governor said our prime objective is to popularise cultural diversity and reconnect the young generation with incredible arts and performing art forms of the country. He said such events are finest examples of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and bring greater peace, prosperity and happiness in society. He observed that since ancient times, Karnataka has been the center of literature, architecture, music, dance and many folk traditions, customs and festivals. He said the oldest form of Yakshagana was first mentioned in Chandraprabha Purana and the world-famous theater art has also been described in the Mallinath Purana of Nagchandra.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کورونا ویکسین ٹیکنالوجی تیار کرنے والوں کو طب کا نوبیل انعام

نوبیل کمیٹی نے آج اس کا اعلان کیا۔ کمیٹی نے سوشل میڈیا سائٹ پ ...

بہار سرکار نے ذات پر مبنی سروے کی تفصیلات جاری کی

پسماندہ طبقات اور انتہائی پسماندہ طبقات کی تعداد ریاست کی آب ...

لوک سبھا اسپیکر نے صفائی مہم میں حصہ لیا۔

،پارلیمنٹ کے احاطے میں صفائی مہم کا انعقاد کیا گیا۔، نئی ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Grand arrangement for media to cover G 20 Summit

ANDALIB AKHTER FROM G20 MEDIA CENTRE The rising power of India can be sense in the G 20 Summit as around 10 ...

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Katalin Kariko and Drew Weissman win 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine

The 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine has been jointly awarded to Hungarian-American biochemist Katal ...

India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped sphere of Earth’s influence: ISRO

AMN India’s Solar Mission Aditya L1 successfully escaped the sphere of Earth’s influence today by trav ...

@Powered By: Logicsart