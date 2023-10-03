J&K: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha attends Sanskriti Mahotsav & welcomes artists from Karnataka

AMN

In Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha attended the Sanskriti Mahotsav, featuring prominent folk dances of Karnataka, at Srinagar yesterday.

In his address, the Lt Governor welcomed the artists from Karnataka to the Union Territory and commended the endeavour of the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages to promote rich diversity and uniqueness of ageless Indian culture and the cultural inter-linkages between J&K UT and Karnataka.

The Lieutenant Governor said our prime objective is to popularise cultural diversity and reconnect the young generation with incredible arts and performing art forms of the country. He said such events are finest examples of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ and bring greater peace, prosperity and happiness in society. He observed that since ancient times, Karnataka has been the center of literature, architecture, music, dance and many folk traditions, customs and festivals. He said the oldest form of Yakshagana was first mentioned in Chandraprabha Purana and the world-famous theater art has also been described in the Mallinath Purana of Nagchandra.