Heavy rain lashes HP, Uttarakhand, JK; Locals and tourists advised to avoid travel

AMN/ WEB DESK

Heavy rains have disrupted the normal life in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu & Kashmir. Locals and tourists have been advised to avoid travel.

In Himachal Pradesh, 16 people were killed while eight people are missing in rain-related incidents during the last 24 hours. Mandi, Kangra and Chamba districts are the most affected districts where maximum loss of life and property have been reported. The State Government has directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to provide shelter to the affected people in the camps. Instructions were also given to all districts to close educational institutions in the landslide and flood-affected areas and to set up camps in schools and community centers to provide temporary shelter to the affected people.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern over loss of lives and properties due to the torrential rains in various parts of the state. The Chief Minister has directed the district administration to immediately ensure relief, rescue and rehabilitation works in the affected areas. He stated that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been trapped and stuck under the debris.

Mr. Jai Ram Thakur asked the locals as well as the tourists to stay away from landslide-prone areas and riversides to avert any mishap.