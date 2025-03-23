Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

Heat Aggravates Mania but Relieves Depression: Study

Mar 23, 2025

“A study published in the Journal of Affective Disorders revealed that each 1°C increase in the mean daily temperature had reduced depression symptoms by 0.2% but had increased mania symptoms by 0.4% in patients with mood disorders, according to new research.”

The research included 4,000 adults with depressive symptoms and 2,132 adults with manic symptoms, with data collected between 2021 and 2023 using the smartphone app Juli. Depression and mania were measured using the Patient Health Questionnaire-8 (PHQ-8) and the Altman Self-Rating Mania Scale (ASRM). Real-time temperature data was gathered from participants’ smartphone geolocations two weeks before they completed the PHQ-8 or ASRM assessments.

The analysis accounted for demographic and weather factors and was separated by season. The results indicated that a person’s usual temperature environment might play a more significant role than the actual temperature in influencing mood symptoms.

The study highlighted the importance of understanding how temperature affects mood symptoms before they lead to severe outcomes, helping mental health services better prepare for targeted interventions.

(Source: https://www.medscape.com/viewarticle/heat-may-worsen-mania-ease-depression-study-finds-2025a10006iw)

