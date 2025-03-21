President Murmu Urges AIIMS Faculty to Launch Mental Health Awareness Drive

ANDALIB AKHTER / NEW DELHI

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday urged the AIIMS faculty to launch an awareness drive on the issue of mental health to make people aware of this hidden sickness. The president said the issue of emotional health poses a serious challenge in today’s world.

Addressing the 49th convocation of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here, President Murmu said that there is no scope for despair for anyone, particularly the younger generation.

The president said AIIMS has played ​a pivotal role in healthcare not only nationally but also globally. The president said the institute’s commitment to advancing healthcare through innovative research and patient care is truly commendable. The President, unlike modern medicine, which conducts a relatively short-term experiment to arrive at a conclusion, Ayurveda, yoga and many traditional systems of medicine take a long-term and holistic approach to human health.

President Murmu expressed happiness to know that AIIMS Delhi has embraced ancient Indian health healing practices to offer a mix of modernity and tradition in dealing with health matters. The president urged them to never ignore any opportunity to help the underprivileged. Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda said AIIMS has established itself as a leader in AI-driven diagnostics and robotic surgery. During the convocation, a total of one thousand 886 degrees were conferred in various disciplines. Eight doctors received the Lifetime Achievement Award for their commendable services at AIIMS.