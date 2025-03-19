Small amounts of an antibiotic can reduce symptoms of permanent hair loss: Study

“A study suggests that using small amounts of an antibiotic and anti-inflammatory drug can reduce symptoms of permanent hair loss caused by misplaced immune reactions.”

A study conducted by researchers at NYU Langone Health determined that lower doses of doxycycline were just as effective as higher doses in treating lymphocytic scarring alopecia. This rare condition occurs when immune cells attack the follicles of the hair, leading to permanent hair loss and scarring.

Published in the Journal of the American Academy of Dermatology, the study on 241 individuals with lymphocytic scarring alopecia found that both lower and higher doses of doxycycline were equally effective. No significant differences were observed between treatment groups in scalp inflammation, perceived hair loss severity, or clinical measures such as hair density, hair-shaft diameter, and hairline recession.

The researchers also observed that 23% of patients on high-dose doxycycline experienced common side effects, compared to only 12% of those on lower doses. Additionally, 25% of patients in the high-dose group discontinued treatment due to gastrointestinal issues, whereas only 16% of those on lower doses stopped for the same reason.

The study suggests that physicians can prescribe lower doses of doxycycline for lymphocytic scarring alopecia without compromising its effectiveness or anti-inflammatory benefits. Lower doses may also protect gut health, as doxycycline disrupts beneficial bacteria supporting immune function. This approach helps combat antibiotic resistance.

