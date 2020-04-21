Healthsake: A new word coined during COVID-19

AMN / New Delhi

With the efforts of Dr Birbal Jha, a new word Healthsake, has been included in the Collins English Dictionary online edition besides Urban Dictionary under crowd-sourcing during the lockdown as the world reeling under the pandemic COVID-19.

“Healthsake is a combination of health and sake meaning ‘for the sake of health’, ‘health-improving or caring’. Grammatically, it can be used as a noun and adjective both- let’s be serious about healthsake; healthsake thoughts are desirable; respectively”, said etymologist and author Dr Birbal Jha, who submitted the word to the English dictionaries for an inclusion.

Dr Jha has been legendary for his coinage of words over three decades. Coining the term ‘wordology’, he wrote a bestseller vocabulary building book –‘Tricks to Wordology’ in early 2000 in which he explained how words are derived and used in real-life situations.

“While thinking of healthsake, Indian lifestyles and food habits are worth adopting and practising”, says Dr Birbal Jha, who launched the ‘Namaste March’ with a message to the world how the Indian culture is all potential to contain the epidemic Coronavirus.