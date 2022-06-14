FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jun 2022 07:53:00      انڈین آواز

Health Minister urges people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour in view of rising cases

AMN / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya has said that COVID is not over yet. There are reports of rising cases of COVID in some states. Dr. Mandaviya stressed that it is important at this time to be alert and not forget COVID Appropriate Behaviour such as wearing masks and maintaining physical distance to prevent spread of the infection.

Dr. Mandaviya said this yesterday while he chaired a meeting through Video Conference with Health Ministers and senior officials of States and Union Territories to review the progress of vaccination exercise ‘Har Ghar Dastak 2.0 campaign’.

Dr. Mandaviya highlighted the increased case positivity in some districts and States and reduced COVID-19 testing. He stated that increased and timely testing will enable early identification of COVID cases and help to curb spread of the infection among the community. He urged States and Union Territories to continue and strengthen the surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new mutants or variants in the country.

The Health Minister stated that the five-fold strategy of Test, Track, Treat, Vaccination and Adherence to COVID Appropriate Behaviour needs to be continued and monitored by the authorities across the country. States were also urged to focus on surveillance of incoming international travellers and surveillance through health facilities, labs and community. The Minister also strongly advised to ensure that there is no wastage of COVID-19 vaccines at any cost.

