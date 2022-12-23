FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Dec 2022 11:10:13      انڈین آواز

Health Minister reviews preparedness for management of COVID-19

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed Public Health Preparedness for management of COVID-19 and Vaccination Progress with States Health Ministers in view of a recent rise in Covid cases globally. Dr Mandaviya virtually interacted with State Health Ministers, Principal Secretaries and others senior officials. Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangaswamy, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, West Bengal Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia joined the high-level review meeting.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya advised the States to be on alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management. He asked the States to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants to ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country. Dr Mandaviay also advised ramping up vaccination of all eligible populations, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population groups. He also cautioned against spreading misinformation by ensuring dissemination of factually correct information in a timely manner.

In view of the upcoming festive season, he stressed on the importance of public awareness campaigns regarding adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. He requested the State Health Ministers to personally monitor and review the preparedness of all infrastructure and ensure there is adequate stock of essential medicines.

The States assured that they will work with the Centre for effective prevention and management of COVID-19. They also assured us they will hold a mock drill for the readiness of hospital infrastructure on 27th of this month.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

وزیر اعظم مودی نے کووڈ-19 کے خلاف سخت نگرانی کا مشورہ دیا۔ COVID -19

وزیر اعظم نے ملک میں کووڈ۔اُنیس کی صورتحال کا جائزہ لینے کیل ...

نئی تحقیق: دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین

دنیا کی سب سے طاقت ور ریڈیو دوربین آسٹریلیا کے ایک دور افتا ...

نئی طرز کی دوا کے استعمال سے ناقابل علاج کینسر کو ختم کیا.. CANCER CURE

برطانیہ کے ایک اسپتال میں نئی طرز کی دوا کا پہلی بار استعمال ...

MARQUEE

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

Imran Khan’s ex-wife Reham Khan gets new Husband

British-Pakistani journalist Reham Khan with her husband Mirza Bilal. — Instagram WEB DESK British-Pak ...

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Gaya and Nalanda in Bihar selected for development under Swadesh Darshan

Nalanda University joins UNESCO’s World Heritage Sites Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI Union Minister ...

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant to reach its full capacity of 6000 megawatt by 2027

AMN Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant is expected to reach its full capacity of six thousand megawatt by 2027. ...

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

@Powered By: Logicsart