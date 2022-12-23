Health Minister reviews preparedness for management of COVID-19

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today reviewed Public Health Preparedness for management of COVID-19 and Vaccination Progress with States Health Ministers in view of a recent rise in Covid cases globally. Dr Mandaviya virtually interacted with State Health Ministers, Principal Secretaries and others senior officials. Chief Minister of Puducherry N Rangaswamy, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, Lt. Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha, West Bengal Health Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia joined the high-level review meeting.

Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya advised the States to be on alert and be prepared for COVID-19 management. He asked the States to strengthen the surveillance system for whole genome sequencing of positive case samples to track the variants to ensure timely detection of newer variants, if any, circulating in the country. Dr Mandaviay also advised ramping up vaccination of all eligible populations, especially of the elderly and vulnerable population groups. He also cautioned against spreading misinformation by ensuring dissemination of factually correct information in a timely manner.

In view of the upcoming festive season, he stressed on the importance of public awareness campaigns regarding adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour. He requested the State Health Ministers to personally monitor and review the preparedness of all infrastructure and ensure there is adequate stock of essential medicines.

The States assured that they will work with the Centre for effective prevention and management of COVID-19. They also assured us they will hold a mock drill for the readiness of hospital infrastructure on 27th of this month.