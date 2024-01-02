Health Minister Inaugurates Health Facilities, Stresses Disease Surveillance

AMN / NEW DELHI

UNION Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya today said that the Government was committed to strengthening surveillance of infectious diseases and outbreak response through the National Centre for Disease Control.

Dr. Mandaviya was speaking at the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremony of a host of health infrastructure facilities in New Delhi. The Minister inaugurated the upgraded National Centre for Disease Control. He virtually laid the foundation stone for the Regional Branch of National Centre for Disease Control in Assam and six state branches in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Odisha, West Bengal and Mizoram.

Speaking about the Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission, Dr. Mandaviya said that the Modi government is making massive strides in creating a robust healthcare system. He further said that pandemic preparedness and disease surveillance, anchored in strong healthcare systems are crucial to ensure better protection from major disease outbreaks. Focusing on the need for awareness among citizens, the Minister said that development of a country is directly connected to the health and well being of its citizens. Talking about the regional branches, Dr. Mandaviya said that the branches will help in combating diseases with regional variations.

During the event, Dr. Mandaviya also laid the foundation stone for two Biosafety Levels-3 laboratories in Himachal Pradesh and Jharkhand through video conferencing