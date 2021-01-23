‘Have a plan B’: Swara Bhasker’s advice for aspiring actors

Actor Swara Bhasker has some blunt advice for aspiring actors: have a plan B. Swara said that very few people are able to realise their Bollywood dreams, and that there is no shame in having a contingency plan in place. In an interview, the actor said that even the biggest stars have moments of frustration, and that ‘being down and out’ is a sign of ‘humanity’.

Asked if she has any advice for aspiring actors, she told The Times of India in an interview, “It’s really hard. So be prepared for a long and tough journey. But if you love the job that you are doing, it will not be pressurising. Also, equip yourself to be employable in some other thing than acting. If it doesn’t work out, you should have a plan B.” She continued, “This is a hard life with a lot of failure and frustration. You can be the biggest star and still have moments of frustration and failure. Always remember that the world is big and beautiful and the film industry is a very small part of it. So, if God forbid, your Bollywood dream doesn’t work out, it’s okay. It is not a big deal. There are so many interesting things you can do. Chase your dreams but don’t lose yourself in chasing your dream.”