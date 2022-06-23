Haryana Municipal Corporation election results: BJP wins 22, Independents 19 & JJP 3

AMN

Haryana State Election Commission has declared the results of the election of Chairman to 28 Municipalities and 18 Municipal Councils.

State Election Commissioner, Dr. Dhanpat Singh said that in the Election of 18 Municipal Councils, BJP won 10 seats, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal one seat each, while 6 seats have gone to Independents. State Election Commissioner further informed that in the elections of Chairman of 28 Municipalities, BJP has won 12, AAP one, JJP 2 and independents 13 seats.