इंडियन आवाज़     16 Sep 2022 08:56:37      انڈین آواز

Haryana Governor says Saradar Vallabhbhai Patel played unparalleled role in integrating country

Published On: By

AMN

Haryana Governor B. Dattatreya has said that Saradar Vallabhbhai Patel played an unparalleled role in integrating the country. He said this while inaugurating an exhibition-‘Operation Polo’ at Salar Jung Museum in Hyderabad last evening. He said Sardar Patel ended the oppressive rule of Nizam in just five days through police action to free the people of the then Hyderabad.

He recalled that the people had to face many hardships during Nizam’s rule. The Telangana state Government will be celebrating the Diamond Jubilee of the Telangana National Integration Day for three days from today. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be inaugurating the year-long celebrations of Telangana Liberation Day tomorrow.

