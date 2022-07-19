Haryana DSP probing illegal mining mowed down, police arrest truck’s cleaner

AMN / Gurugram

A deputy superintendent of police DSP investigating illegal stone-mining was killed on Tuesday when a truck he signaled to stop in Haryana’s Nuh district drove into him, officials said. Tauru DSP Surender Singh had signalled a dumper-truck to halt to check documents in Aravali hills in Pachgaon area near Tauru, but the driver sped on, running over him.

Hours after the officer’s death, police said a man allegedly involved in the killing was arrested after being shot at and injured during an encounter with them. DGP Haryana also reached Community Health Centre (CHC) Nuh where Surender Singh’s post mortem examination was conducted.

According to the police, Surender Singh was recruited as assistant-sub inspector in Haryana Police in 1994. He was currently posted as DSP, Tauru, and was to retire in four months.

He was a native of Sarangpur village in Hisar and currently lived with his family in Kurukshetra.

Nuh district is notorious for attack on cops by the mining mafia. On an average, 50 such complaints have been registered every year since 2015.