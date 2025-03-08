Haryana CM Distributes Appointment Letters to 1,090 Medical Officers

On the occasion of International Women’s Day today, Haryana Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini handed over appointment letters to a total of 1,090 medical officers, including 705 newly appointed women medical officers. This group comprises 561 doctors from the Health Department and 529 Ayurvedic Medical Officers from the AYUSH Department.

During the state-level orientation programme in Panchkula, the Chief Minister encouraged the newly appointed medical officers from both the Health and AYUSH Departments to contribute to building a healthier Haryana and a stronger India. He urged them to serve humanity with dedication, emphasising that all medical officers should perform their duties with sensitivity and compassion, especially while serving in remote and rural areas of the state.