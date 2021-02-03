Gujarat records 285 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

AMN

Gujarat recorded 285 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours. Our correspondent reports that this is the second consecutive day for the state to record below 300 cases.

New COVID-19 cases in Gujarat are constantly decreasing. State has recorded below 300 new cases since the last two days. Number of active cases in the state have also decreased significantly.

At present, total active cases in the state are 3,203. More than 90 per cent COVID-19 beds are now vacant in the state. Meanwhile, vaccination drive against the COVID-19 is continuing in the state. Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is vaccinating front line Corona warriors for the last three days.

It has also launched walk in vaccination facilities for the remaining health care workers, who missed their scheduled date or failed to register themselves. On the other hand, Surat Municipal Corporation has started vaccination of front line Corona warriors from today.