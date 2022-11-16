Gujarat Polls: AAP’s Surat (East) candidate withdraws nomination

AMN

The Election Commission of India has asked the Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer to inquire and take action as warranted into the allegations of AAP that its candidate from Surat (East) was coerced into withdrawing his candidature. A four-member delegation of AAP led by Delhi Chief Minister Manish Sisodia met the poll body in New Delhi in this regard. The Commission said that it has received their representation about alleged coercion of a candidate for withdrawing his candidature and taken to an undisclosed location. The Commission said that representation has been sent to Gujarat CEO to enquire and take action.

Meanwhile, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur has criticized the AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal saying that few weeks ago they had also made baseless allegations about disappearance of their MLAs. He alleged that AAP leaders make such statements only to gain media publicity and hide corruption.