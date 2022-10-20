Gujarat: PM launches Mission LiFE movement at Kevadiya; calls for lifestyle change to protect environment

AMN / WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a clarion call for lifestyle change in order to protect the environment. Addressing the gathering after the global launch of Mission LiFE at the Statue of Unity in Gujarat in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, PM said climate change mitigation is possible through lifestyle changes.

Reaffirming India’s commitment towards tackling the menace of climate change, PM said Reduce, reuse, recycle and a circular economy have been an integral part of Indian culture for thousands of years. He said India is the best example of growth along with environmental conservation. Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s concept of Trusteeship, PM said the Mission LiFE encourages us to be a trustee of the environment.

Mr. Modi stressed that climate change is not just a policy-related issue to be taken care of by the governments. He stressed joint efforts from people to combat climate change. PM said the Mission life strengthens the concept of Pro planet people. Mr. Modi also lauded the efforts of Gujarat towards renewable energy and environmental protection. PM also talked about a series of initiatives

Addressing the gathering, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged developed countries to fulfill their climate commitments and provide meaningful financial & technological support to countries like India. He also stressed the participation of Individuals and communities in finding solutions for protecting the planet.

Later, PM also participated in the Heads of Missions conference at Kevadiya. Later, PM will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for 1 thousand 970 crore at Vyara in Tapi district of South Gujarat.