FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     02 Dec 2022 10:41:01      انڈین آواز

Gujarat: High voltage campaigning going on for second and final phase of elections

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

High voltage campaigning is going on for the second and final phase of elections in Gujarat. 93 assembly constituencies spread over 14 districts will go to polls on Monday which include prominent districts like Ahmedabad, vadodara, Mehsana Gandhinagar and patan.

These districts are spread over North and Central Gujarat. As many as 833 candidates are in the fray in the second leg, including chief minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Patel, whose primary challenger is Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Amee Yagnik.

Our correspondent reports that prominent leaders of all political parties are holding road shows and rallies. After holding a massive road show in Ahmedabad on Thursday ,senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held four rallies.

Speaking in one of the rally at Anand district, Prime Minister appealed people to vote BJP to keep doing the good works by the BJP government.

He said , when Congress was in power in Delhi the news of corruption was a regular item in media but in the last 8 years his party has been able to give a clean administration.

Mr Modi held a road show before addressing the public gathering in Saraspur. Addressing a political rally in Mehsana union home minister Amit Shah appealed people to vote for BJP for good governance.

On the other hand,Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar campaigned for the party candidates at different places . Aam Aadami Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan along with MP Raghav Chaddha also held Road shows and rallies in different constituencies on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے پچاس سال مکمل

شعبے کے زیر اہتمام افتتاحی تقریب ، مذاکرہ ، مشاعرہ اور نمائش ...

بزنس ڈائری

ہندوستانی روپے میں بین الاقوامی تجارتی لین دین حکومت ہند ن ...

خوراک کے ضیاع کو روکنے کے لیے آپ کیا کریں؟

جاوید اختر اقو ام متحدہ کے خوراک اور زراعت سے متعلق ادارے (ا ...

MARQUEE

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

‘SARANG – Festival of India in Republic of Korea’ enthralls art, music lovers in South Korea

AMN / WEB DESK Indian Embassy in Seoul, South Korea organized annual flagship cultural program ‘SARANG ...

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

1.62 crore tourists visited J&K since Jan 2022, highest in 75 years

AMN Kashmir tourism era seems to be returning as after three decades, Kashmir Valley is attracting lakhs of ...

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Varanasi nominated as first-ever SCO Tourism and Cultural Capital

Our Correspondent Varanasi has been nominated as the first-ever Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Tou ...

MEDIA

Govt. of India asks FM radio not to play songs glorifying alcohol

AMN/ WEB DESK Centre has asked FM radio channels to not play songs or broadcast content glorifying alcohol, ...

Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy quit as directors of NDTV company

AMN / WEB DESK Amid the Adani Group’s open offer to acquire New Delhi Television Limited (NDTV), Prannoy ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

India witnesses major development in technology, says IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Staff Reporter Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that the ...

TRAI starts consultations to put in place a mechanism to display name of caller on mobile

SUDHIR KUMAR / AMN Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started consultations to put in place a ...

@Powered By: Logicsart