Gujarat: High voltage campaigning going on for second and final phase of elections

High voltage campaigning is going on for the second and final phase of elections in Gujarat. 93 assembly constituencies spread over 14 districts will go to polls on Monday which include prominent districts like Ahmedabad, vadodara, Mehsana Gandhinagar and patan.

These districts are spread over North and Central Gujarat. As many as 833 candidates are in the fray in the second leg, including chief minister and BJP leader Bhupendra Patel, whose primary challenger is Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Amee Yagnik.

Our correspondent reports that prominent leaders of all political parties are holding road shows and rallies. After holding a massive road show in Ahmedabad on Thursday ,senior BJP leader and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held four rallies.

Speaking in one of the rally at Anand district, Prime Minister appealed people to vote BJP to keep doing the good works by the BJP government.

He said , when Congress was in power in Delhi the news of corruption was a regular item in media but in the last 8 years his party has been able to give a clean administration.

Mr Modi held a road show before addressing the public gathering in Saraspur. Addressing a political rally in Mehsana union home minister Amit Shah appealed people to vote for BJP for good governance.

On the other hand,Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Kanhaiya Kumar campaigned for the party candidates at different places . Aam Aadami Party leader and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Maan along with MP Raghav Chaddha also held Road shows and rallies in different constituencies on Friday.