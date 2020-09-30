Gujarat govt signs MoU with Denmark in water sector

WEB DESK

Gujarat Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding -MoU with Denmark in the water sector. According to official sources, the state government arm Gujarat Water Supply and Sewerage Board has signed the MoU with ‘Danish Water Forum’ through an online interactive platform.

This will help in technology exchange, training, capacity building, knowledge exchange, cooperation in water supply, wastewater treatment- reuse and water management between the two organizations.

MoU has been signed for a five-year period in order to set up Indo-Danish Water Technology Alliance in Gujarat and contribute to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal -6.