29 Oct 2022

Gujarat govt decides to set up a committee for implementation of Uniform Civil Code

AMN

Gujarat Government has decided to set up a committee for the implementation of Uniform Civil Code in the state ahead of assembly elections. Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi informed the media that the State cabinet cleared a proposal to constitute the committee during its meeting held on Saturday.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Union Minister Parshottam Rupala said the high level committee will be headed by a retired high court judge and will have three to four members. Mr Rupala congratulated Gujarat government for this historic decision which he said is in line with PM’s vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

