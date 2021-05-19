Gujarat: Cyclonic storm Tauktae claims 13 lives, leaves trail of destruction

AMN

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae, which crossed Saurashra coast on Monday night took 13 lives and left a trail of destruction in Gujarat. Quoting official sources, The coastal districts of Saurashtra suffered the maximum destruction following very strong winds and heavy rainfall due to Cyclonic storm.

Nearly 16,500 houses have been damaged in the cyclone hit areas of Saurashtra. More than 40 thousand trees uprooted due to very strong winds, which had also damaged the mango and coconut trees. Power outages were reported from 5951 villages, including 52 Covid19 hospitals and 13 oxygen plants. Nearly 70 thousand electric poles have been damaged due to Cyclone Taukae.

Relief and restoration works are ongoing in the cyclone hit areas. Meanwhile, most parts of Gujarat have received moderate to heavy rainfall under the impact of Cyclonic storm. More than 100 millimeters of rain fall was recorded in Ahmedabad city last evening.