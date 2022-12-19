Gujarat Assembly: 182 newly-elected MLAs take oath

AMN/ WEB DESK

All 182 newly elected MLAs took oath in the Gujarat Assembly today. The newly-elected legislators, including Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, were administered oath by Protem Speaker Yogesh Patel, who is the senior-most Bharatiya Janata Party MLA in the House.

Meanwhile, Tharad MLA and senior BJP leader Shankar Chaudhary filed his nomination for the post of Speaker while Jethabhai Bharwad submitted his nomination for the post of Deputy Speaker. Earlier, both the leaders resigned from the BJP.

The house will meet tomorrow and they will be formally declared as Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the house as no other nominations for these posts have been received so far.