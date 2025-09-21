The Indian Awaaz

GST Reforms to Bring Relief to 140 Crore Citizens

Sep 21, 2025

AMN

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Prime Miniter Narendra Modi has taken a historic decision by implementing a major reform in GST. Talking to media about GST reforms implementing from tomorrow, he said that these reforms will bring significant relief to the middle class, the poor, and low-income families, and to the lives of 140 crore citizens across the country.

Highlighting Prime Minister’s Address to the nation, Mr Vaishnaw said, prices of nearly ninety nine per cent of daily use items, from kitchen utensils to cars, will come down. He extended his wishes to the countrymen on GST Bachat Utsav, starting from tomorrow.

