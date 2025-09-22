The Indian Awaaz

VP C P Radhakrishnan Releases Books on PM Modi’s Speeches

Sep 22, 2025

VP C P Radhakrishnan Releases Compiled Books on PM Modi’s Speeches ‘Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvash Sabka Prayas

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan today released two compiled books on the speeches of Prime Minister Narendra Modi titled Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishvash Sabka Prayas in New Delhi. Speaking on the occasion, Mr Radhakrishnan said, Prime Minister Modi is inspiration for millions across the country and abroad. He said, these books, containing selected speeches from the 4th and 5th years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2nd term, manifest his vision and approach to good governance in many ways.

On the occasion Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that Prime Minister Modi has made politics as a medium of serving the people. Mr Vaishnaw highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is implementing the world’s largest food security program, providing free food grains to over 80 crore people. He also noted that 54 crore Jan Dhan accounts have been opened and 13 crore toilets have been constructed across the country.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Information and Broadcasting  Secretary Sanjay Jaju are also present on the occasion.

