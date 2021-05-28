GST council to exempt import of relief items till 31st August

FILE PHOTO

The GST Council meeting held today had a very detailed discussion on COVID related equipment. Briefing the media after the meeting, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said several issues relating to it were raised and discussed. She said the Council has decided to exempt the import of relief items.

Also, this exemption has been extended till 31st August this year. With rising cases of black fungus, Amphotericin B has also been included in the exemption.

The Minister said the rates of these exemptions provided were also very clearly discussed and what has been suggested by the Fitment committee was put before the Council. She said, there was a protracted discussion on it with varying viewpoints. A Group of Ministers will be quickly formed which will submit their report on or before 8th June.