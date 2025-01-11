Grand 3-day celebrations commence in Ayodhya, on first anniversary of consecration ceremony of Ram temple

In Uttar Pradesh, a grand three-day long celebration, to commemorate the first anniversary of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at the magnificent Ram temple in Ayodhya, is set to commence from today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Shri Ram Janmabhoomi temple on the 22nd of January last year. However, the anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is being celebrated today, due to the alignment with the Hindu lunar calendar.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the program and perform the abhishek of Ram Lalla’s idol. Following this other rituals will be performed. On the lines of the anointment during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony held last year, Ram Lalla’s idol will be anointed this time as well.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports, Ayodhya is all set to celebrate the first anniversary of Ram Lalla’s pran partishtha. On the first day, Ram Lalla will be dressed in a specially crafted Pitambari outfit, woven वोवेन with gold and silver threads in Delhi. The Shri Ram Mandir Trust has informed that around 110 VIPs will attend the event. Many of these people were not able to attend the Prana-Pratishtha ceremony on 22 January 2024 last year.

Additionally, a German hangar tent capable of hosting 5,000 people has been set up at Angad Tila, where the public can witness grand programs. These include cultural performances, daily rituals, and Ram Katha discourses held at the Mandap and Yagyashala.

General Secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai said that common people will be allowed to attend the events on all three days at Angad Tila. Decorations and arrangements have been completed at the venue. Invitations have also been sent to saints and devotees to join the celebrations.