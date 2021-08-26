Govt will support startups and entrepreneurs in the most challenging phase: Ashwini Vaishnaw

AMN / NEW DELHI

Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Wednesday said government will support startups and entrepreneurs in the most challenging phase which is the initial risk phase. He also stated that India will scale up the network of incubators and accelerators to phenomenal levels to serve 1.3 billion people.

Speaking at the launch of Start-up Accelerators of MeitY for Product Innovation, Development and growth, SAMRIDH scheme, the Minister said the initiative will not only provide the funding support to the startups but will also help in bringing skill sets together which will help them to become successful. Reiterating the vision of Prime Minister, he stated that technology and energy of youngsters is a great potential source of energy for inclusive development.

The Minister further said that employment in traditional as well as new age industries is a stated mission of the government. Her said initiatives and schemes like SAMRIDH will help accelerate the implementation of that vision.