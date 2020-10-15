PM Modi reviews research & vaccine deployment ecosystem against COVID-19
India to deliver Kilo Class submarine INS Sindhuvir to Myanmar Navy
Bangladesh rejects Chinese Corona vaccine co-financing request
50 teams of CPCB to report air polluting sources in Delhi, NCR
Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund
AMN

Government has requested all citizens to connect with the cause of war-widows, Ex-Servicemen, wards of the martyred soldiers and contribute generously to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in solidarity with the soldiers and their next of Kin or dependents.

Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80G(5)(vi) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in Ministry of Defence has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wards of martyred soldiers and Ex-Servicemen, including disabled by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs such as penury grant, children’s education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphanor disabled children grant.

This financial assistance is provided out of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for which contributions are received from the general public on the Armed Forces Flag Day which is celebrated on 7th December every year.

Payments may be made to Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat, New Delhi by A/c Payee Cheque or DD drawn in favour of the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund A/c’ payable at New Delhi or deposited directly in the Saving Bank A/c No.3083000100179875 maintained at the Punjab National Bank at R.K.Puram, New Delhi (IFSC Code-PUNB0308300) or online at www.ksb.gov.in

SPORTS

Kidambi Srikanth storms into QFs of Denmark Open Badminton Ch’ship

Ace Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth stormed into the quarterfinals of the Denmark Open with a straight-game w ...

Tough task ahead of women archers to secure full quota at Olympics: Deepika Kumari

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace archer Deepika Kumari feels that lack of competitions due to lockdown has ...

خبرنامہ

مرکز ریاستوں کیلئے قرضہ حاصل کرنے میں سہولت فراہم کرے گا:وزیر خزانہ

وزیرخزانہ نرملا سیتارمن نے کہاہے کہ مرکز اُن ریاستوں کے لئے ...

جرمنی نے یونان اور سائپرس کے ساتھ کشیدگی پر ترکی کو تنقید کا نشانہ بنایا

جرمنی کے وزیر خارجہ نے مشرقی بحیرہ روم میں، اُن یکطرفہاقداما ...

ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس سے متاثرہ باسٹھ لاکھ سے زیادہ افراد صحتیاب ہوچکے ہیں

حکومت نے کہا ہے کہ ملک میں کووڈ-اُنیس کے صحتیاب مریضوںکی تعدا ...

TECH AWAAZ

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

Digital tech companies have responsibility to abide by govt rules: India

WEB DESK India has said it remains open and continues to welcome FDI in the country including in the area o ...

MARQUEE

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

Andaman and Nicobar: Various tourism activities restart

AMN Various tourism activities will restart today after a gap of six months in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. ...

MEDIA

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

TRP SCAM:’People are Paid to watch Republic TV’, 3 Channels in Dock, says Mumbai Police

Republic TV Among 3 Channels Being Probed For TRP Manipulation WEB DESK / AGENCIES Mumbai Police ...

