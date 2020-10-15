Govt urges all citizens to contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

AMN

Government has requested all citizens to connect with the cause of war-widows, Ex-Servicemen, wards of the martyred soldiers and contribute generously to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund in solidarity with the soldiers and their next of Kin or dependents.

Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80G(5)(vi) of the Income Tax Act, 1961.

The Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare in Ministry of Defence has been working for the welfare and rehabilitation of war widows, wards of martyred soldiers and Ex-Servicemen, including disabled by providing financial assistance for their identified personal needs such as penury grant, children’s education grant, funeral grant, medical grant and orphanor disabled children grant.

This financial assistance is provided out of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for which contributions are received from the general public on the Armed Forces Flag Day which is celebrated on 7th December every year.

Payments may be made to Kendriya Sainik Board Secretariat, New Delhi by A/c Payee Cheque or DD drawn in favour of the ‘Armed Forces Flag Day Fund A/c’ payable at New Delhi or deposited directly in the Saving Bank A/c No.3083000100179875 maintained at the Punjab National Bank at R.K.Puram, New Delhi (IFSC Code-PUNB0308300) or online at www.ksb.gov.in