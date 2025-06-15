Govt Unveils Major Policy Reforms to Ease Innovation and Research: Dr Jitendra Singh

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

Union Minister for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh today announced policy reforms to enhance the Ease of Innovation and Ease of Doing Research, providing long-awaited relief to innovators, researchers, scholars, scientists and institutions across the country.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi today, Dr Singh said, “This is a move that places trust in the science leaders of this country. The message from the Modi Government is clear- we trust you, we value you, and we are committed to you.”

One of the most consequential decisions announced is the delegation of procurement powers to institutional heads, as they can now approve Global Tender Enquiries up to 200 crore rupees-previously a power reserved for central authorities. The government has also revised key financial thresholds under the General Financial Rules (GFR). The ceiling for direct purchases has been doubled from 1 lakh to 2 lakh rupees, while the range for purchases through departmental committees has been raised from 1 to 10 lakh rupees to 2 to 25 lakh rupees. Similarly, the limits for limited tender enquiries and advertised tenders have been increased from 50 lakh rupees to one crore rupees.

The Minister added that in the years to come, the space economy is going to be a very important component of India’s growth story. that some of the most unexpected decisions were taken by the Modi government in the last 10 years, including the opening of the space to the private sector and this year’s announcement about the nuclear sector.