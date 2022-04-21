FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     21 Apr 2022 04:15:47      انڈین آواز

Govt to provide Rs 3 crore financial support to startups working on financial inclusion: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Leave a comment
Published On: By

India Post Payments Bank launches ‘Fincluvation’

Staff Reporter

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has said that India is one of the top three startup ecosystems in the world.

Speaking at launch of ‘Fincluvation- an industry-first platform to collaborate and build solutions for financial inclusion’ in New Delhi, Mr. Vaishnaw said that the country made rapid strides in FINTECH space in Global Tech world-leading innovations like UPI, and Aadhaar. He said that Fincluvation is a step in this direction, an Industry first initiative to create a powerful platform to mobilize the start-up community towards building meaningful financial products aimed at financial inclusion.

Highlighting Fincluvation’s ecosystem, Mr. Vaishnaw said that combination of India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) Banking stack, Department of Posts’ trustworthy doorstep service network, and the techno-functional acumen of start-ups can deliver unmatched value to the citizens of the country. He said that Fincluvation will be a permanent platform of IPPB to co-create inclusive financial solutions with participating start-ups.

The minister said that his ministry will support startups that are working on financial inclusion by providing up to three crore rupees as financial support.

Interacting with startup representatives, Minister of state for communication Devusinh Chauhan has said that startups should transform and bring ease of living to the poorest section of the country through their innovation. He said, the government will provide every possible support to them.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Amardeep Malik  sole leader  after round two of Delhi-NCR Open 

 Harpal Singh Bedi Noida,  20 April: Amardeep Malik, carded  a brilliant five-under 67 ...

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart