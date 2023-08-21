Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination

Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to showcase India as a top-tier global wedding destination. It seeks to boost India’s wedding industry by inviting couples worldwide to celebrate their special day in India.

S N VERMA / New Delhi

India’s Ministry of Tourism has unveiled an ambitious campaign aimed at showcasing country as a premier wedding destination on the global stage.

This campaign seeks to explore avenues of great potential, for scaling tourism in India to new heights. The campaign seeks to expand India’s wedding industry, by enticing couples from around the world to embark on a remarkable journey to celebrate their special day in India.

Launching the special campaign, Union Minister for Culture, Tourism and DoNER G. Kishan Reddy said, “Today marks the beginning of a remarkable journey. A mission to position India as the epitome of wedding destinations worldwide. With the launch of this campaign, I invite couples from around the world to explore the enchanting dream wedding destinations across our incredible nation.” Highlighting the campaign approach, the minister further adds, “Our 360-degree approach will ensure that every moment, from the first “hello” to the final “I do,” is a testament to India’s warm embrace and rich heritage.”

The campaign begins with profiling about 25 key destinations across the country, exploring how India fits into their wedding aspirations in more than one way. From breathtaking landscapes to sacred traditions, from tantalising culinary delights to cutting-edge infrastructure, this campaign captures the essence of India’s grandeur, inviting couples to say “I do” against a backdrop that transcends imagination. It celebrates the fusion of India’s ancient heritage with modern elegance, weaving a narrative that entices the world to embark on an unforgettable journey of love and celebration.

A key highlight of the campaign lies in its collaborative approach, developed in close consultation with industry experts, associations, and seasoned wedding planners. Their invaluable feedback has shaped a comprehensive narrative that unravels India’s allure as a wedding tourism destination, addressing diverse aspirations and showcasing the myriad facets of this incredible nation.

Mr. Samit Garg, President, EEMA (Event and Entertainment Management Association), says, “It’s truly wonderful to witness this idea come to fruition, and it seems to be shining brightly indeed. A heartfelt appreciation goes out to the Ministry of Tourism for translating the vision of the Prime Minister into action and bringing the Wedding Tourism Campaign to life.”

The campaign delves into a rich interplay of India’s stunning locales, ancient rituals, sumptuous gastronomy, and world-class infrastructure, presenting a captivating tapestry of possibilities. Prerna Saxena, CEO and Founder of Theme Weavers Designs, shares her excitement for the campaign, “India is indeed a vast tapestry of cultural microcosms, each woven with its own unique threads of traditions, values, colors, and joy.

Utilising a 360-degree approach, the campaign will leverage the power of digital marketing, social media campaigns, strategic partnerships with wedding planners, collaborations with domestic and international influencers, and a host of offline and online activations. The aim is also to redefine India’s perception beyond the realm of royal, extravagant weddings. Its thematic focus encompasses wedding themes such as Beach Wedding, Nature Wedding, Royal Wedding, Himalayan Wedding, and beyond, allowing couples to craft their dream celebration in the embrace of India’s charm.

This initiative showcases the beauty and diversity of India as a premier wedding destination on the global stage. By opening the doors to India’s captivating locales, vibrant rituals, rich gastronomy, and world-class infrastructure, the campaign has the potential to enthrall couples from across the world. This campaign is just the beginning of the strategic endeavor to elevate India as a wedding tourism destination, with further initiatives planned to captivate the domestic market as well.

Incredible India’s wedding tourism campaign aims to establish India as the foremost choice for couples seeking an extraordinary wedding experience while bolstering the growth of the wedding industry and overall tourism in India.