Govt to launch Jago Grahak Jago App, Jagriti App, Jagriti Dashboard on occasion of National Consumer Day

The Department of Consumer Affairs will launch Jago Grahak Jago App, Jagriti App, and Jagriti Dashboard this Tuesday on the occasion of National Consumer Day 2024. These apps aim to enhance the capability of the Central Consumer Protection Authority-CCPA in taking suo moto action against dark patterns.

The Jago Grahak Jago App aims to provide essential e-commerce information about all Universal Resource Links-URLs during a consumer’s online activities, alerting them if any URL may be unsafe and requires caution. The Jagriti App will allow users to report URLs where they suspect the presence of one or more dark patterns declared illegal. The reports will be registered as complaints to the Central Consumer Protection Authority-CCPA for possible redressal and subsequent action.