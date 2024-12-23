The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Agriculture is spine of rural development: VP Dhankhar

Dec 23, 2024

AMN

Agriculture is spine of rural development: VP Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said that Agriculture is the spine of rural development and until the rural landscape changes, the country cannot aspire to be a developed nation. During an interaction with the recipients of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards 2024 in New Delhi, Mr Dhankhar said that the village economy can look up only when the farmer and their family are involved in marketing, value addition, and generating clusters to become self-sufficient. The Vice President lauded the extraordinary legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh, emphasizing his relentless dedication to rural development, farmers’ welfare, and inclusive growth.

Talking about India’s economic trajectory, Mr Dhankhar added that India is currently the fifth-largest global economy and is on track to become the third-largest, ahead of Japan and Germany. He also underscored the essence of democracy stating that for any democracy to succeed, expression and dialogue must go hand in hand with great responsibility on both sides.

Calling for accountability among Parliamentarians he said that everyone must think and generate a sense of responsibility with the obliged people.

Related Post

BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt to launch Jago Grahak Jago App, Jagriti App, Jagriti Dashboard on occasion of National Consumer Day

Dec 22, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

GST Council announces rate cut on fortified rice kernels to 5%

Dec 22, 2024
BUSINESS AWAAZ

Govt, ADB sign $350 million loan agreement to strengthen India’s logistics ecosystem

Dec 21, 2024

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP releases chargesheet against Delhi govt ahead of assembly polls

23 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: CM Nitish Kumar begins ‘Pragati Yatra’ in West Champaran

23 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US: Trump appoints Indian-American Sriram Krishnan as policy advisor on AI

23 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Brazil: 10 killed in Plane crash in Gramado

23 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment