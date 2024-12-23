Agriculture is spine of rural development: VP Dhankhar

AMN

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar said that Agriculture is the spine of rural development and until the rural landscape changes, the country cannot aspire to be a developed nation. During an interaction with the recipients of the Chaudhary Charan Singh Awards 2024 in New Delhi, Mr Dhankhar said that the village economy can look up only when the farmer and their family are involved in marketing, value addition, and generating clusters to become self-sufficient. The Vice President lauded the extraordinary legacy of Chaudhary Charan Singh, emphasizing his relentless dedication to rural development, farmers’ welfare, and inclusive growth.

Talking about India’s economic trajectory, Mr Dhankhar added that India is currently the fifth-largest global economy and is on track to become the third-largest, ahead of Japan and Germany. He also underscored the essence of democracy stating that for any democracy to succeed, expression and dialogue must go hand in hand with great responsibility on both sides.

Calling for accountability among Parliamentarians he said that everyone must think and generate a sense of responsibility with the obliged people.