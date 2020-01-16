FreeCurrencyRates.com

Govt signs agreement to end Bru refugee crisis between Mizoram and Tripura

Union Government today signed an agreement with stakeholders from the State of Tripura, Mizoram and members of the Bru community bringing an end to the 22-year old Bru refugee crisis.

This agreement was signed in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga and others in New Delhi. As per the agreement, over 30 thousand Bru refugees will be settled in Tripura.

Addressing the media, Mr Shah said, the Centre has sanctioned 600-crore rupee package for the rehabilitation of the people from this community. He said, Bru refugees will get a 40 x 30 feet plot along with a fixed deposit of four lakh rupees, cash assistance of five thousand rupees per month for two years and free ration.

Mr. Shah said, it was a long-pending issue which has been resolved. The Minister added that the Central Government is committed towards addressing all long-pending issues related to the North East.

The Bru tribals from Mizoram have been living as refugees in Tripura since 1997.

An agreement was signed in 2018 for repatriation of the Bru tribals to Mizoram which did not materialize as majority of the community members refused to go back.

