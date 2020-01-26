Govt sets up 24 X 7 Helpline to answer public queries on Corona Virus

Death toll in deadly virus rises to 56 in China

WEB DESK

Government of India has launched a 24×7 helpline number to provide support regarding queries on novel coronavirus. The NCDC call centre, 91-11-23978046, has been made operational under directions of Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Meanwhile, seven central teams are visiting states and designated airports today to review the end-to-end preparedness for management and control of Novel Coronavirus in India. These airports are New Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a tweet that the Indian Embassy in Beijing is constantly checking on the health and well-being of the Indians in China.

Yesterday, the Prime Minister’s Office reviewed India’s preparedness to deal with the deadly coronavirus amid mounting global concern over the increasing number of cases in China and several other countries.

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister P K Mishra chaired the high-level meeting where the officials apprised him on the recent developments, preparedness and response measures associated with the spread of Coronavirus.

The death toll in the deadly new coronavirus in China has risen to 56. The confirmed cases of viral affliction has reached 1,975. Wuhan and 17 others cities in Hubei province remained the epicentre of the viral disease outbreak with most of the deaths having taken place there. However, the cases have started rising steadily in most of the Chinese provinces and cities, including Beijing.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for all-out efforts to prevent and control coronavirus-related pneumonia. Xi’an city will ban long-distance buses, the third major city to do so to contain the deadly Coronavirus.

Authorities said from 6 pm today, Xi’an will suspend long-distance buses and tourist chartered buses entering the city of 10 million people.