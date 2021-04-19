Production of Anti-Viral drug Remdesivir to be doubled to nearly 3 lakh vials per day in next 15 days
Govt approves increase in production of Remdesivir and reducing its prices
Centre sanctions 162 Pressure Swing Adsorption Oxygen plants for installation in public health facilities in all States
India registers over 2 lakh 61 thousand new cases in last 24 hours
Global COVID19 death toll crosses 3 million mark
Govt prohibits supply of oxygen for industrial purposes to meet demand for COVID patients

AMN / WEB DESK

The Centre has prohibited the supply of Oxygen for industrial purposes by manufacturers and suppliers forthwith from 22nd of this month till further orders. Union Health Ministry in a statement said that the matter was deliberated by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) with all the stakeholders and after due deliberations, it was considered prudent to restrict the industrial usage of oxygen to meet the rising demand for medical oxygen. It said, the surplus oxygen available as a result of this temporary restriction will facilitate its freeing up for use as medical oxygen for treatment of COVID19 patients.

The Ministry said, this prohibition, however, shall not apply to the supply of oxygen for nine industries. These are Ampoules and Vials, Pharmaceutical, Petroleum refineries, Steel plants, Nuclear energy facilities, Oxygen cylinder manufacturers, Waste water treatment plants, Food and water purification and Process industries which require uninterrupted operation of furnaces.

The industrial units, other than these which would not be in a position to obtain oxygen are advised to consider alternate measures such as import of Oxygen or setting up their own Air Separator Units (ASU) for generation of Oxygen for their captive requirements. The Union Health Ministry has advised all Chief Secretaries to ensure effective implementation and compliance of this Order.

Additionally, the Ministry of Railways is gearing up to transport Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) and Oxygen Cylinders across the key Corridors, and to run OXYGEN Express. To facilities easy and smooth transport of oxygen across the country, a Green Corridor is being created to fast movement of Oxygen Express Trains. This will ensure supply of medical oxygen in bulk and rapidly to patients.

The Health Ministry said, the Government of India has been regularly monitoring and ensuring smooth supply of essential medical equipment including medical oxygen to the affected states and addressing challenges that arise from time to time. The Empowered Group-II headed by Secretary, DPIIT is mandated to manage requisite supplies of medical equipments, drugs including medical oxygen across the country.

خبرنامہ

ہندوستان میں ایک دن میں کورونا کے دو لاکھ سے زائد نئے کیسز، تین لاکھ پہنچنے کا خدشہ

نئی دہلی ملک میں کورونا وائرس کی وبا پوری شدت کے ساتھ جاری ہ ...

قرآن کریم اور اس کی 26 آیتیں: صرف ترجمہ نہیں ،تفسیر بھی پڑھیں

جو لوگ مذہب کی بنیاد پر اسلام میں غیر مسلموں کے قتل کو جائز سم ...

بنگلہ دیش کے قومی دن کے پروگرام کے موقع پر وزیر اعظم کے خطاب کا متن

ئی دلّی ، 26 مارچ / نوموشکار ! حضراتِ گرامی  ، بنگلہ دی ...

It is time to relish ‘Sadabahar’ mango

The Indian Awaaz