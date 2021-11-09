Govt procures 209.52 lakh tonnes of Paddy in Kharif Season till 8th Nov

AMN

Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has procured over 209.52 lakh Metric Tonnes of Paddy in Kharif Marketing Season till 8th of this month in Chandigarh, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttrakhand, Telangana, Rajasthan, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Bihar.

As a result of this, about 11.57 lakh farmers have been benefitted from a Minimum Support Price (MSP) value of over 41 thousand 66 crore rupees.